BT Sport hosts WWE-inspired big-entrance pop-up

BT Sport is giving WWE fans the chance to star in their own entrance moment at a pop-up event on Wembley Way, London.

On 11 February, visitors to the walkway between Wembley Park Underground station and Wembley Stadium will have the opportunity to appear in their own WWE entrance complete with live commentary, entrance music, and full-scale light production. The "Enter the universe" activation will run from midday until 7pm.

WWE Superstars Bianca Belair, Street Profits and NXT UK Tag Team Champions Moustache Mountain will be on hand to show people how to conduct a professional a WWE entrance.

Belair said: "WWE entrances provide some of the best entertainment in the world. We are giving fans the chance to feel like a true WWE Superstar and I will be on hand to offer some helpful tips and tricks. I'm looking forward to seeing what our UK fans have to offer."

As part of the campaign, which celebrates the excitement of WWE entrances, BT Sport has also created an augmented-reality social filter enabling Instagram users to create their own WWE entrance content. The filter, which is available to use from 11 February, will include graphics to create the visual impression of a WWE Superstar's entrance set to Triple H's ring-walk song – a cover of Motörhead's The Game – with a voiceover from WWE commentator Michael Cole.

Wunderman Thompson is working alongside Pitch Marketing Group to deliver the project.

BT Sport is the exclusive live broadcaster of WWE in the UK, showing WWE Raw, WWE Smackdown, NXT and NXT UK. Premium Live Events on BT Sport Box Office include WrestleMania 38 on 2 and 3 April.