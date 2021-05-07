BT tackles ‘broadband rage’ in screen-smashing spot

BT is continuing its tirade against poor connectivity with an ad targeting “broadband rage”.

Created by Saatchi & Saatchi London and set to a cover of Basement Jaxx’s Where's Your Head At, the TV ad begins as a woman surfing the internet finds out that her wi-fi is acting up.

The revelation sends her into a rage, at which point she breaks her router, smashes her computer and throws it into her fish tank (almost electrocuting her pet fish along the way).

However, it seems she is not the only one suffering from wi-fi issues, as other members of the public also break their routers and smash eggs in frustration (a waste of perfectly good eggs).

It ends by showcasing BT’s “unbreakable wi-fi”, which is backed up by EE for extra internet-savvy goodness.

The campaign launches today and includes digital, radio, print and outdoor activity.

It was written by Tobias Tercic, Philip Gull and Alex Kosterman, art directed by Hernan Dietrich and Helen Giles, and directed by The Sacred Egg through Riff Raff Films. Media is handled by Essence.

“Our latest innovation demonstrates a step-change in broadband, an unbreakable connection for the moments that matter,” Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director at BT & EE said.

“In a time when connectivity is more important than ever, buffering, drop-outs, and pixelation, just isn’t good enough – in fact, it’s plain infuriating.”

Last September, BT launched an ad starring “pixelated Paula” to encourage members of the public to reconsider their internet providers.

Jeavons continued: “Backed up by EE’s award-winning mobile network, BT’s hybrid wi-fi is a bold step towards ending broadband rage, so an equally bold creative to communicate the superiority of our product was paramount.”