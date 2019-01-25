BT's new ad features Clint Eastwood

BT has launched a campaign for Complete Wi-Fi, which it bills as the only broadband product on the market to guarantee a Wi-Fi signal in every room of the home.

Created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, the campaign includes a 60-second TV spot set to the downbeat hip-hop strains of Gorillaz’s 2001 debut single Clint Eastwood. It will air for the first time tonight (25 January) during Jamie and Jimmy's Friday Night Feast, Grantchester and Cruising with Jane McDonald.

The creatives are Neil Clarke and Jay Philips, and it was directed by Frederick Bond through Sonny. The media agency is Essence. The TV ad will be supported by out of home, press, radio, digital and social.

David Stratton, general manager of marketing for BT Sport, TV & Broadband, said: "We know our customers want to make the most of every room in their home by being able to get online throughout the house.

"This latest campaign highlights the difference good Wi-Fi can make to the home in keeping modern families happy – whether it’s watching movies in the bath, gaming in the bedroom or streaming music in the kitchen. Our new Complete Wi-Fi solution sets your internet free as we open up a world of possibilities for our customers."

Clint Eastwood follows other classic hits to have featured in recent BT ads such as Blue Monday and Connection.