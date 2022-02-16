Bubl on hols: O2 debuts campaign to mark EU free-roaming

O2 has launched its latest campaign, “Roam freely”, to highlight the mobile network’s decision to not bring back roaming charges for those travelling in the EU.

Created by VCCP and its content studio Girl & Bear, O2’s mascot Bubl is seen in a series of selfies taken at tourist hotspots across continental Europe – in front of the Eiffel Tower, sailing the canals of Venice and sliding down the French alps.

The ad ends with the line: “The only major network that isn’t bringing back EU roaming charges for anyone. Up to 25GB.”

The use of static images in a TV ad is the first of its kind for O2. The campaign follows Virgin Media O2’s “Odd one out” print and social media campaign, which announced the decision not to reintroduce roaming charges.

With media planning and buying by Havas Media, the campaign runs from 16 February until the end of March on TV in breaks during This Morning, Coronation Street and Saturday Night Takeaway. The campaign will also run across digital and social platforms.

Simon Valcarcel, marketing director of O2, Virgin Mobile and Virgin Media O2, said: “Our ‘Roam freely’ campaign is a playful reflection of Britain’s mood as the nation gets excited about the prospect of travelling again.”

The creative taps into research findings that almost one in three British people has booked a UK or abroad holiday for 2022.

David Masterman, creative director at VCCP London, added: “How much are we all looking forward to travelling again? Our ‘Roam freely’ campaign showcases that O2 is the only major network that won't fleece you with roaming charges.”