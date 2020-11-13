Bubl takes to the ice in O2’s Christmas campaign

O2 has launched a Christmas ad starring its newest mascot, Bubl.

Created by VCCP, “Unwrap the magic of Christmas” features a young girl, Darcy, as she skates across an icy lake with her dancing partner Bubl.

It ends as the pair nestle up at home and watch Frozen 2 via Disney+ on a tablet.

“Unwrap the magic of Christmas” launches tonight (14 November) during The Voice final on ITV and will run across TV, out of home and social until 24 December, alongside a YouTube masthead takeover.

The ad is also supported by a Snapchat augmented-reality lens, which allows users to take a selfie with Bubl. Media is handled by Havas.

“Our story brings to life the power of imagination, and the importance of connectivity at a time when we might be apart from the people and things we love,” Nina Bibby, chief marketing officer at O2, said.

“At O2, we place importance on the great value we bring to our customers, with unbeatable offers on technology and low monthly prices.”

The ad promotes O2’s latest subscription offer, which provides one year of free Disney+ membership to customers on selected tariffs, and was inspired by O2’s partnership with the NSPCC.

The brand said this partnership is particularly important during the pandemic due to technology’s imperative role in maintaining human connection.

Bibby continued: “We wanted to bring some Christmas magic to screens this year, and Darcy is a true star.

“It’s magical to see her doing the sport she loves alongside our helpful robot Bubl.”

Bubl made his first appearance for O2 in September this year, replacing its erstwhile blue rabbit in an ad showcasing the perks of mobile connectivity for O2 users.

This marks the mascot’s second appearance for the brand.