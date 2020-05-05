Fayola Douglas
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Bud Light hosts bank holiday England football pub quiz

Fans can play to win football-related prizes.

Bud Light: Barnes, Pickford and Maguire appear in promo video
Bud Light: Barnes, Pickford and Maguire appear in promo video

Bud Light will be hosting an England football pub quiz featuring past and present players.

On Friday at 8pm, fans can watch the quiz on Bud Light's YouTube and Facebook channels. The first 10,000 visitors can play to win the grand prize of co-hosting a pub quiz with an "England legend", with additional prizes for runners-up. Anyone can stream the quiz.

John Barnes featured in a promotional video, in which he attempted to compile quiz questions on a video call with Jordan Pickford, Harry Maguire and Ray Parlour.

The brand is the official beer of the England senior men’s football team, but with football not coming home during the coronavirus pandemic, it wanted to provide fans with entertainment during the lockdown.

Lourenço Arriaga, marketing manager for Bud Light, said: "Creating moments to come together over a shared passion is an important way to get through lockdown.

"There’ll be a chance to join in with other England fans while we all do our bit and stay home this weekend."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now