Bud Light hosts bank holiday England football pub quiz

Bud Light will be hosting an England football pub quiz featuring past and present players.

On Friday at 8pm, fans can watch the quiz on Bud Light's YouTube and Facebook channels. The first 10,000 visitors can play to win the grand prize of co-hosting a pub quiz with an "England legend", with additional prizes for runners-up. Anyone can stream the quiz.

John Barnes featured in a promotional video, in which he attempted to compile quiz questions on a video call with Jordan Pickford, Harry Maguire and Ray Parlour.

The brand is the official beer of the England senior men’s football team, but with football not coming home during the coronavirus pandemic, it wanted to provide fans with entertainment during the lockdown.

Lourenço Arriaga, marketing manager for Bud Light, said: "Creating moments to come together over a shared passion is an important way to get through lockdown.

"There’ll be a chance to join in with other England fans while we all do our bit and stay home this weekend."