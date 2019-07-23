Ben Bold
Budweiser backs Premier League and La Liga deals with global ad push

Brand is supporting sponsorship with year-long campaign that kicks off in August.

Budweiser: brand is sponsoring Premier League
Budweiser has signed multi-year global sponsorship agreements with England's Premier League and Spain's La Liga, and is backing the deals with its biggest-ever integrated marketing campaign.

Spanning five continents and 20 countries including Chile, China, India, Nigeria, South Africa and the UK, the sponsorships kick off at the start of August.

The deals will be highlighted with activity across TV and out-of-home, as well as revamped packaging design across Budweiser products.

Work incudes a 30-second TV ad for the Premier League that features on-pitch action intercut with Budweiser product shots to emphasise the slogan: "Beer of kings."

Budweiser is already a long-time partner of the Fifa World Cup, but is strengthening its ties with football via this new association with two of the world's most famous leagues. Earlier this year, it became the official beer of the England senior women's team and of Wembley Stadium.

For its Premier League and La Liga sponsorships, Budweiser has planned year-long marketing programmes that will include viewing parties for fans, limited-edition packaging and content focused on seminal players both on and off the pitch.

Matt Leadbeater, Budweiser UK's marketing manager, said: "To us, football is more than just a game – it’s a chance for fans across the world to come together and celebrate, which is why we’re so excited to further our football legacy through our sponsorship with the English Premier League and Spanish La Liga."

Pedro Earp, chief marketing officer at Budweiser parent Anheuser-Busch InBev, added: "We are excited to kick off these long-term partnerships with the Premier League and La Liga, two world-class football competitions. These partnerships will allow us to further connect with key consumers and football fans across the globe."

