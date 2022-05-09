Budweiser Brewing Group brings Ukrainian beer brand to The O2

Budweiser Brewing Group is to bring Ukrainian beer brand, Chernigivske, to The O2 in support of the humanitarian relief effort in Ukraine.

Through the long-term partnership between Budweiser Brewing Group and The O2, originally brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, The O2 will become the first UK on-trade partner and venue stockist for Chernigivske.

The O2, in conjunction with the venue's catering partner Levy UK and AB InBev, will make a donation from every drink sold at the venue to go towards charitable causes, with the aim of providing essential humanitarian relief.

Gig-goers will be able to purchase cans of Chernigivske from the Camden Craft Bar located on Level 1, Budweiser Bar located on Level 2 and in the premium bars and lounges, including the Amex Lounge, O2 Blueroom and select suites at The O2.

Cans of Chernigivske featuring the Ukrainian flag will be available to purchase at The O2 until September 2022.

Anna Rudenko, marketing director of Chernigivske, Ukraine, said: "I'm proud that we can leverage our expertise, scale and ecosystem to support humanitarian relief efforts by introducing Chernigivske in the UK. We are thrilled that Chernigivske will be available at The O2, offering our consumers the opportunity to directly contribute to this effort."

Laura Palairet, senior partnerships director at The O2 said: "We're delighted to be supporting such a worthy initiative alongside our long-term partner AB InBev, as well as Levy UK, and bringing Chernigivske to fans visiting The O2 arena. As a business, we're continually looking for ways that we can make a difference and are proud to be working with partners who share this mission."

Budweiser Brewing Co started supplying the UK’s pubs, restaurants, and retailers with Chernigivske to the UK in mid-April. As part of a wider initiative, AB InBev has pledged to donate at least $5m to designated NGOs, including Caritas International, to support humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.