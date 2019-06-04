Fayola Douglas
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Budweiser hosts series of events celebrating Pride in London

Brand will have strong presence at 6 July parade.

Budweiser cups representing (left to right, top to bottom): inclusive, bi, non-binary, gender-fluid, transgender, pansexual, asexual, lesbian and intersex pride
Budweiser will be hosting a series of events throughout Pride month as it becomes a sponsor of Pride in London.

The events include the Ace of Clubs, billed as the world’s first asexual event, in collaboration with asexual activist and model Yasmin Benoit. Further details have yet to be announced.

Budweiser has also created a collection of limited-edition cups that feature designs of flags from nine individual communities. Budweiser will be handing out 200,000 of these along the Pride parade route on 6 July and at events throughout June, including the Pride pop-up shop in Seven Dials.

Dan O’Gorman, strategic partnerships director at Pride in London, said: "It’s great to see Budweiser really 'flying the flag' for inclusion, diversity and freedom of expression. We’re excited to be collaborating with a brand that champions equality as much as we do."

Pride-goers will also be able to enjoy alcohol-free variant Budweiser Prohibition at the 6 July parade, as well as at various events during Pride month.

As part of the campaign, Budweiser has been working with nine charities: Stonewall, Bi Pride UK, The Mix, Transpals, Switchboard, London Friend, Metro Charity, AVEN and Blackout UK. All will receive a donation from the beer brand.

Martina Isella, senior brand manager at Budweiser, said: "We wanted to create a campaign in partnership with all the people that make up the wider LGBT+ community in mind and we worked closely with our friends at Pride in London to ensure that this campaign was as relevant to as many as possible."

