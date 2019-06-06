Kim Benjamin
Budweiser reinvents famous Elizabeth I speech for Women's World Cup spot

Campaign is first major work delivered by Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I's in-house agency DraftLine.

Budweiser has gathered together influential women from music, film, sport and TV to issue a rallying cry in a film for its 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup campaign. Budweiser is the official partner of the England women’s senior team. 

The spot features actress Naomie Harris, who starred in Moonlight and as Moneypenny in Bond movies Skyfall and Spectre; model and entrepreneur Suki Waterhouse; former footballer Rachel Yankey; singer-songwriter Jessie Ware; Fresh Meat actress Zawe Ashton; and Olympic gold medallist boxer Nicola Adams.

The spot is the first major project delivered by Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I’s new in-house agency, DraftLine, which handled production co-ordination and digital media buying. It was directed by Laura Scrivano through Kode, with creative direction by 3 Monkeys Zeno.

The women recreate the defiant spirit of Elizabeth I when she gave the powerful "Heart and stomach of a king" speech to troops during the Spanish Armada in 1588. They recite lines from the speech interspersed with shots of the England women's senior football team.

Some of the lines have been changed: "I know I have the body of a weak and feeble woman" has been subverted to "You may think I have the body of a weak and feeble woman" and Elizabeth I’s promise to "reward every one of your virtues in the field" has been updated to "on the field of play".

Tatiana Stadukhina, marketing director at Budweiser, said: "As official partner to the team, we wanted to honour the incredible women who make up the Lionesses and play our small part in shining a light on them as they take centre stage at the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup."

Mark Bullingham, chief commercial and football development officer at The Football Association, said: "Budweiser is one of our long-standing partners. After seeing their brilliant support for the England men’s team, we’re excited to see how the Budweiser partnership will help the Lionesses reach new fans and potential new players. 2019 is set to be another historic year for the growth of support for women’s football."

The Women's World Cup kicks off tomorrow in France.

