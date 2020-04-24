Budweiser revamps 1999 classic 'Whassup?' ad for quarantine times



Budweiser has brought back its famous 1999 TV ad "Whassup?", tweaking the script so that the

conversation between friends reflects the current state of lockdown.

The original, created by DDB Chicago, won awards including the Film Grand Prix at the 2000 Cannes Lions and generated one of the most well-known advertising catchphrases of all time.

The new version was overseen by Anomaly New York and adapted by Anheuser-Busch InBev’s in-house creative agency DraftLine. It uses the original video, with re-recorded audio that mentions being "in quarantine – having a Bud", and ends with the message: "Buds support buds; check in on yours." The spot will run online from today.

Elise Dickinson, marketing manager for Budweiser UK, said: "Many of us across the world have had to adapt the way we live our day-to-day lives in response to the global health crisis – especially in the way we socialise. We wanted to bring a smile to people’s faces whilst also highlighting the importance of checking in with loved ones, so it made sense to revisit our iconic 'Whassup?' ad for this new purpose.

"Budweiser has always been a part of popular culture and this work is able to bring lightness to these challenging times in a way that only Bud can – reinforcing its role of bringing friends together, though now at a distance."