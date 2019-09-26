Budweiser teams up with Sky to launch Kings of the Premier League TV show

Budweiser, self-proclaimed "king of beers", has teamed up with Sky Sports to launch a monthly football show called Kings of the Premier League.

The programme will be promoted by TV advertising in homes and pubs, social posts on Sky Sports and Football Daily channels, and across video-on-demand.

Fronted by former Soccer AM presenter Adam Smith, the show will air on the last Friday of every month at 8pm on Sky Sports Premier League, YouTube and video-on-demand.

The first episode goes live this evening (27 September) and will include an appearance by former Spurs and Arsenal footballer Sol Campbell. The 30-minute programme will feature ex-professional players, social influencers and celebrity football fans providing player analysis.

Every month, guests will debate and select the best 11 players based on Sky Sport's Power Rankings and viewer opinion, which will be measured using the Premier League's King of the Match fan-voting app. Budweiser will also become the first sponsor of the Power Rankings, a league table of all players updated weekly.

The partnership is designed to help Budweiser reach younger viewers aged between 18 and 34. The show will run throughout the Premier League season. The deal was negotiated by The Story Lab and creative was by Anomaly London.

Jason Hughes, Sky Media's head of creative solutions, said: "Football fans have an insatiable passion for finding out the latest news from the pitch, debating game strategies and discussing players’ performances. With Kings of the Premier League combining the best of football insights from Sky Sports’ Power Rankings and public sentiment, we hope to quench the fans’ thirst and bring together the best squad in the league."