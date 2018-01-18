Budweiser uses beer floats and Love Island's Gabby Allen to help people stay on the wagon

The company has enlisted the help of Love Island star Gabby Allen to travel the country to hand out free samples of Budweiser Prohibition Brew, the brand’s first alcohol-free beer.

The activation will begin in Leeds on 18 January and then travel to Birmingham on 19 January, and end in London on 22 January.

There will also be a taste test event for Londoners at Street Feast venues Dinerama in Shoreditch and Giant Robot in Canary Wharf. People will be asked to pick out Budweiser Prohibition Brew from a selection of three samples.

The campaign is supported with a partnership with Time Out magazine, with a cover wrap, digital hub and more sampling.

There is also an out-of-home ad campaign, as well as digital and social content.

Sascha Cordes, senior brand manager at Budweiser, said: "People today are increasingly drinking less alcohol, as part of the broader healthy-living trend.

"In 2018, we predict this trend to continue, and don’t think there could be a better time for us to launch Budweiser Prohibition Brew for people who are looking for the great taste of beer, but with 0% alcohol."