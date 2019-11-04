How to build a sustainable talent framework

Watch now: Meet David Finlay, head of internal acquisition at Daniel Marks

Creative headhunting firm, Daniel Marks, has launched ALIAS - a brand new talent acquisition function - to support clients on-site and make their recruitment more sustainable.

Experienced consultant, David Finlay, has joined Daniel Marks’ London team to lead the ALIAS talent acquisition service. We spoke to him to find out more about how it works and the benefits you can expect.

David, tell me more about ALIAS and how it works

ALIAS is our new in-house talent acquisition function which will see us working on-site with organisations to really understand how they work, their commercial objectives and their culture. We will then tailor a solution accordingly, which may include hiring a certain number of candidates for a certain duration of time, devising and delivering an employer branding campaign, conducting a D&I healthcheck, or providing HR consultancy or coaching.

What benefits can brands and agencies expect from having a talent partner on-site?

One of the key benefits of having a dedicated talent partner on-site is that they’re able to understand the company’s culture in more in depth and liaise directly with internal HR, talent management and line management, so all verified and shortlisted candidates are on point and the process is run quickly and smoothly. At Daniel Marks, we believe that working on-site will enable us to plug into each client’s organisation, understand their culture and how they operate, and effectively manage their employer brand - all while saving the client time and money.

How will this help organisations reduce their recruitment costs?

Having a committed talent acquisition partner on-site means greater transparency on the hiring process, so organisations get visibility of where their spend goes. In turn, this will lead to a leaner hiring process which will positively impact on both time to hire and cost per hire. With ALIAS, we can flex the frequency of the talent partner being on-site based on the client’s demand. Having said that, full support will be available at all times.



What recruitment expertise will organisations benefit from?

Each talent partner will not only be well versed in employer brand but will also have direct access to 25 consultants in London, 60 consultants globally, a head of diversity & inclusion, and a database of 15,000 candidates developed over 14 years. They will basically have direct access to 250 years of creative and marketing recruitment expertise on speed dial.

Our consultants in head office have specialist recruitment experience within the disciplines of marketing, creative, account management, planning & strategy and delivery. As such, we’re able to provide every brief, whether it be permanent or freelance, with a specialist network of interviewed candidates, paired with the unique cultural insights of having a talent partner on location.

David Finlay: "Working on-site will enable us to plug into each client’s organisation, understand their culture and how they operate, and effectively manage their employer brand - all while saving the client time and money."

What attracted you to join Daniel Marks?

Daniel Marks has been the creative headhunting leader in the industry for well over a decade. It’s a truly global business with offices in London, Amsterdam, New York, Los Angeles, Singapore and Hong Kong, with a new office in Sydney opening next year. But the main thing that stood out for me was its investment in people, both for internal staff and externally. They’ve been pioneers in investing back into the creative industry with initiatives such as Big Bang and Planning Academy.

David is professional, trustworthy and understands the intricacies of agency and marketing recruitment. He’s passionate about providing the utmost client care, understanding what the best bespoke solution would be and dedicated to supplying a cost effective and results orientated talent acquisition model.

- Dan Matthews, founder & CEO, Daniel Marks

If you’d like to discuss how Daniel Marks’ ALIAS talent function can work for your business and how you can benefit from significant cost savings, David Finlay can be reached directly on David@danielmarks.com / 07500 892971.

Visit www.danielmarks.com