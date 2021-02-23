Building Brands Q&A: is now the golden age of TV for marketers?

Viewers have more choice and control over their TV consumption than ever before. Marketers can reach new and previously untapped audiences effectively, at unprecedented scale. As connected TV becomes more sophisticated, it offers a major growth channel for marketing companies to engage audiences who are no longer watching linear broadcast TV. Richer data and insights allow the right people to be targeted – and prove the return on investment.

And alongside technological innovation comes wider change: “The pandemic has had a huge impact on the TV market, as seen by the commercial broadcasters making big changes to their teams, the content streaming wars intensifying, and the many direct-to-consumer brands that advertised on TV for the first time last year,” says Omar Oakes, media and technology editor at Campaign.

He will be hosting a Q&A session broadcasting on 31 March, in partnership with The Trade Desk, focussing on how your brands can unlock the potential of our golden age of TV.

Stacy Gratz , global media director, Bacardi

Benazir Barlet-Batada , marketing activation director, Cadbury UK&I

Kelly Williams , managing director, commercial, ITV

Clare Peters , deputy head of client, Channel 4

Phil Duffield, VP, UK, The Trade Desk

“As we look ahead at what's next in this ‘golden age’, I'm extremely keen to learn more from our experts in what should be a fascinating discussion,” says Oakes.

Register here and submit your questions to help shape the debate and get the answers you need.