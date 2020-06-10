Bulldog Gin and DJ Mag host virtual house party for World Gin Day

Bulldog Gin has partnered DJ Mag on a virtual house party for World Gin Day. The event takes the place of in-person experiences the brand would have held throught the festival season.

The 13 June event, in aid of independent music charity Nordoff Robbins, will feature live DJ sets streamed on DJ Mag’s website, Facebook page and YouTube channel. Viewers will have the option to make donations to Nordoff Robbins during the session.

"With the loss of festivals and the night-time industry shut this summer, it’s important to us that we use the digital sphere to continue to support our partners," Nick Williamson, marketing director at Campari UK, which owns Bulldog.

From 6pm and 10pm, consumers are encouraged to join the party from home while enjoying a Bulldog drink.

The gin brand has previously had partnerships with Printworks, London’s Field Day festival and Pikes Ibiza, and it wants to continue to build brand partnerships across the music industry.

Williamson added: "We are extremely excited about Bulldog Gin’s partnership with DJ Mag to celebrate World Gin Day. Having enjoyed a number of music-affiliated partnerships, we embrace the opportunity to continue to lend our support to artists. We are also thrilled to continue to contribute to the work of renowned music-therapy charity Nordoff Robbins, who has been working hard to lend their support and guidance to the industry at this particularly difficult time."

Bulldog expects to produce more virtual and face-to-face experiences with its partners in the future.

DJ Mag is delivering the project alongside Bulldog's UK team.