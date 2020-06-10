Fayola Douglas
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Bulldog Gin and DJ Mag host virtual house party for World Gin Day

Brand pivots summer activity due to loss of festival season.

Bulldog: event will raise funds for Nordoff Robbins
Bulldog: event will raise funds for Nordoff Robbins

Bulldog Gin has partnered DJ Mag on a virtual house party for World Gin Day. The event takes the place of in-person experiences the brand would have held throught the festival season.

The 13 June event, in aid of independent music charity Nordoff Robbins, will feature live DJ sets streamed on DJ Mag’s website, Facebook page and YouTube channel. Viewers will have the option to make donations to Nordoff Robbins during the session.

"With the loss of festivals and the night-time industry shut this summer, it’s important to us that we use the digital sphere to continue to support our partners," Nick Williamson, marketing director at Campari UK, which owns Bulldog.

From 6pm and 10pm, consumers are encouraged to join the party from home while enjoying a Bulldog drink.

The gin brand has previously had partnerships with Printworks, London’s Field Day festival and Pikes Ibiza, and it wants to continue to build brand partnerships across the music industry.

Williamson added: "We are extremely excited about Bulldog Gin’s partnership with DJ Mag to celebrate World Gin Day. Having enjoyed a number of music-affiliated partnerships, we embrace the opportunity to continue to lend our support to artists. We are also thrilled to continue to contribute to the work of renowned music-therapy charity Nordoff Robbins, who has been working hard to lend their support and guidance to the industry at this particularly difficult time."

Bulldog expects to produce more virtual and face-to-face experiences with its partners in the future.

DJ Mag is delivering the project alongside Bulldog's UK team.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now