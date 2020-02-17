Bulldog Gin partners Beat Hotel for festival activation

Bulldog, the gin brand, is taking an activation to the Beat Hotel festival in Marrakech. The Campari-owned brand wants to further cement itself as the gin of the music world.

The four-day event, starting on 19 March, will take place at the 27-acre resort Fellah Hotel. It brings together a creative collective and features an expanded programme of music, culture and food.

The Bulldog Gin Yard poolside stage and bar will be open daily during 12-8pm at the Beat Hotel. Bulldog cocktails will be served, including the Jaded Bulldog Gin Cocktail (a combination of apple, spinach and ginger) and the Bulldog Bloody Mary. Decorations will combine "Beat Hotel styling, Moroccan vibes and Bulldog attitude".

Nick Williamson, marketing director at Campari UK, said: "We are extremely excited about Bulldog Gin’s partnership with the Beat Hotel, bringing together two brands who speak to a music-loving following.

"Bulldog provides the perfect accompaniment to the Beat Hotel 2020, whilst continuing to carve out its own space in the gin market. And, much like the hotel itself, once you check into Bulldog you can never check out!"