Fayola Douglas
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Bumble hosts Christmas party for singles

Gospel choir and drag queens will provide entertainment.

Bumble: app users can apply for pair of tickets
Dating app Bumble is hosting a Christmas party to make singles feel "merry".

Spread across three rooms at Omeara in London Bridge, it will create a "Santa’s grotto" setting with a festive cocktail menu.

The musical line-up includes performances from The Rabbit Hole, Sink the Pink, Powerhouse Gospel Choir and a DJ set from Bossy LDN.

Guests can apply for a free pair of tickets to the party on 18 December by downloading the Bumble app from Apple's App Store or Google Play.

Bumble is also providing transport and overnight stays for five users who are based outside London.

