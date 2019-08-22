Bumble hosts Miami Vice-themed singles party

Dating app Bumble is trying to create a buzz this month by hosting a Miami Vice-themed party for singletons on a Shoreditch rooftop. At the event, Bumble will be encouraging 200 partygoers to mingle with interactive games and icebreaker challenges.

On 28 August, guests can take part in pineapple bowling, where they will be encouraged to make a lucky strike, and love limbo, which allows them to show each other just how low they can go. Potential matches can have their star-sign compatibility checked at the event.

Foundation.fm DJs Becky Tong, Kamilla and Helena Starr will be curating the playlist for the night. East Coast-themed cocktails will be on offer, including Picante de la Bumble, The Hive Spritz and Bee-na Colada.

Tickets to the event are free and can be obtained via the Bumble app. Users have to go on to date mode and match with "Bumble Pool Party" in order to apply.

Inca Productions is delivering the project, with Urban Nerds managing influencer marketing.