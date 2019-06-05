Kim Benjamin
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Bumble to open wine bar and cafe

Permanent space is set to open in New York later this year.

Bumble: space will be available for events
Bumble: space will be available for events

Dating app Bumble is providing a permanent space where its users can network, relax and enjoy "date-friendly" food such as small plates.

It has revealed plans to open a café-cum-wine-bar in New York's Soho neighbourhood. The café will operate during the day and turn into a bar at night.

The so-called "Bumble brew" space is due to open in the autumn and will feature the brand's distinctive yellow colour and hive branding. The space will also be used for events.

Bumble has previously launched a physical space for its users, a pop-up called "Bumble hive", in various cities, including Los Angeles, New York and London. 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Your Cannes diary sorted

Your Cannes diary sorted

Promoted

Added 23 hours ago
AGENCY
How to land your first job in marketing

How to land your first job in marketing

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago
MEDIA
Mr Swan takes top TV creativity prize

Mr Swan takes top TV creativity prize

Promoted

Added 39 hours ago
"I need to make mine a life that is worth saving" Dame Stephanie Shirley

"I need to make mine a life that is worth saving" Dame Stephanie Shirley

Promoted

May 30, 2019