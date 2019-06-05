Bumble to open wine bar and cafe

Dating app Bumble is providing a permanent space where its users can network, relax and enjoy "date-friendly" food such as small plates.

It has revealed plans to open a café-cum-wine-bar in New York's Soho neighbourhood. The café will operate during the day and turn into a bar at night.

The so-called "Bumble brew" space is due to open in the autumn and will feature the brand's distinctive yellow colour and hive branding. The space will also be used for events.

Bumble has previously launched a physical space for its users, a pop-up called "Bumble hive", in various cities, including Los Angeles, New York and London.