Bumble partners Serena Williams to kick off campaign during Super Bowl

Activity will encourage women to make the first move when dating, in friendships and in business.

Dating app Bumble has partnered tennis champion Serena Williams for a campaign that is set to kick off during the Super Bowl to encourage women to make the first move in life, be it in their love lives, with friends or in a work environment.

Williams has been named as Bumble’s global advisor to "reinforce the brand’s mission to end misogyny and empower women". The partnership begins on 3 February, the date of Super Bowl LIII.

Bumble founder and chief executive Whitney Wolfe Herd came up with the concept – "The ball is in her court" – in 2014. She wants to use it to promote the different features of the social networking business: Bumble Date, Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz.

Wolfe Herd said: "In just over four years, Bumble has evolved into the only female-first, global social networking platform for love, friendship and professional networking, empowering women to make healthy and rewarding connections in all areas of their life.

"Partnering with Serena Williams has been a dream of mine since we launched Bumble, as she is one of the most inspiring women in history and a shining example of someone making the first move in all facets of her life.

"She is a role model, a mom, an entrepreneur and a fierce athlete. She is the epitome of strength, integrity, kindness, empowerment and every thing Bumble stands for."

