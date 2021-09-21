Bumble partners TikTok to support people as they get back into dating

Dating app Bumble will be working with TikTok on a long-term partnership that aims to inspire people to showcase their true, "authentic personalities" in an effort to make more quality matches on Bumble.

The partnership launches with the campaign "Date with better answers", which features TikTok creators from across the UK, France and Germany inspiring people to improve as daters.

Focusing on popular interests, the TikTok creators featured in the UK campaign help a pair of daters with inspiration, from cooking to freestyle football. According to TikTok, interests like these have become subcultures – #foodtiktok has almost 34 billion views and #freestylefootball has more than a billion views.

The UK digital adverts, created by 10 Days, features creator chef Nathan Smith (@TheGrubWorksKitchen) and freestyle footballer Olivia Weedall (@oliviaraeweedall).

Each creator who appears in "Date with better answers" will also post their own bespoke video on their channels to celebrate the partnership, sharing a tutorial such as how to cook a recipe or learn a new football trick.

There will also be a microsite that will house additional "learning" content from the creators who are involved in the campaign.

Bumble and TikTok decided to partner after observing the world become increasingly digital over the past 18 months and feeling it was important to engage with their communities authentically.

Bumble observed its community talking "naturally to TikTok, sharing virtual dating experiences and giving advice and this partnership is an extension of that as we return to IRL dating", explained Naomi Walkland, Bumble's vice-president, EMEA marketing.

She added: "We want people on Bumble to be their authentic and true selves when dating and [want to] create a safe space for them to do so. TikTok's values are aligned with this, focusing on inclusivity, equality, authenticity and creating a safe place to be yourself while inspiring joy through creativity.

"We want to leverage these shared values and tap into the creativity of TikTok's creators to empower people to date how they want to."

Bumble said that millennial and Gen Z women have "always been a key audience for Bumble" and that it is always on the lookout for new ways to "adapt our offering".

Walkland added: "TikTok's main user base is in line with our own, and gives us the opportunity to speak to our audience in a new and authentic way, to inspire and empower them to showcase their true, authentic personalities in an effort to make more quality connections."