Bumble partners Uber Eats to promote virtual dinner dates

Bumble has partnered Uber Eats to encourage its users to enjoy a meal "together" on a virtual date.

The dating app created the offering so that users can find ways to continue to connect during social distancing, with virtual dinner dates being promoted as an easy way to get the conversation flowing before meeting with a potential match post-lockdown.

Bumble users in cities where Uber Eats operates, including London, Birmingham and Manchester, can get a 25% discount on their food order via the Bumble app.

The brand has also added a virtual dating badge to help users find and filter prospective matches, based on who is open to dating virtually.

Naomi Walkland, associate director for EMEA marketing at Bumble, said: "During this period of social distancing, we are committed to powering positive virtual connections.

"We’re hoping to provide our users with the tools to continue to make meaningful connections during this period."