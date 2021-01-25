Bumble seeks global media and creative agencies

Dating app Bumble is signalling its readiness for commitment by inviting networks to compete for its global media and creative accounts.

The pitch is being led out of New York, and the brand has requested that networks pair creative and media agencies for it.

The process will not affect The Brooklyn Brothers, which has worked with Bumble on a project basis since last year.

In December, Bumble enlisted Helena Bonham Carter for a campaign created by The Brooklyn Brothers, showcasing the perils of online dating during a pandemic.

In 2019, Bumble hired Mcgarrybowen’s Drew Jaz as its first global creative director, with a remit to grow the dating app’s in-house creative team.

During the UK’s first lockdown, Bumble launched a coronavirus-inspired campaign that put a spotlight on the importance of connecting with others.

Bumble declined to comment.