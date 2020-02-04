Bumble teams up with Chicken Shop Date creator to host Valentine's dinner

Bumble has partnered dating show creator Amelia Dimoldenberg for a Valentine's dinner in London, during which guests can connect over a meal.

Dimoldenberg is the producer of Chicken Shop Date, the YouTube "dating show" where she shares chicken and chips with celebrities. She will be bringing chicken wings in different variants to the event on 13 February at Wild by Tart. Grime violinist Tanya Cracknell will perform an intimate live set.

Guests can expect custom cocktails and compatibility cards to help facilitate conversations. There will be a table setting of origami roses and an "aphrodisiac" menu.

Bumble "wing women" will be on hand to assist with mingling and offer advice on making the first move, both in real life and by helping guests make the most of their profile in the app.

A Valentine's dinner will also take place in Manchester at Bistrotheque at Cultureplex. On 11 February, visitors can experience food and drinks along with music by pop harpist Harriet Pope.

Applications for a space can be made via the Bumble app for a dater and a plus one.

The event is being delivered in-house.