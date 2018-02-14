Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Bumble turns phone box yellow for Valentine's Day

Bumble, the dating app, has turned a traditional phone box yellow and filling it with 1,000 yellow roses for Valentine's Day.

Bumble turns phone box yellow for Valentine's Day

The activation by brand experience agency Hyphen, which is part of Omnicom’s Cosine Group, will also see Bumble ambassadors handing out yellow roses to passersby.

People will be asked what they think "love equals" which will make up social media content that will be shared post Valentine’s Day.

The "#loveequals" work is part of Bumble’s "Paint the town yellow" campaign where Hyphen, formerly known as Bee, painted doors around London yellow.

Bumble has also partnered with music app Shazam and will also be turning it yellow for the day. When no song result is found users will be invited to try Bumble with a screen saying: "Shazam couldn't find a match, but we can".

The app has created an online film featuring TV presenter Maya Jama, model and DJ Charlotte De Carle and Radio One presenter Alice Levine all talking about what love means to them.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
Open canvas: best out of home

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago

Open canvas: best out of home

MEDIA
Aerial Awards radio ad winner: McDonald's 'Beef fairy tales'

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: McDonald's 'Beef fairy tales'

MEDIA
The Big Impression: January's Top 10 Out of Home campaigns

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago

The Big Impression: January's Top 10 Out of Home campaigns

MEDIA
How the regions will boost the UK ad industry post-Brexit

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago

How the regions will boost the UK ad industry post-Brexit