Bumble turns phone box yellow for Valentine's Day

The activation by brand experience agency Hyphen, which is part of Omnicom’s Cosine Group, will also see Bumble ambassadors handing out yellow roses to passersby.

People will be asked what they think "love equals" which will make up social media content that will be shared post Valentine’s Day.

The "#loveequals" work is part of Bumble’s "Paint the town yellow" campaign where Hyphen, formerly known as Bee, painted doors around London yellow.

Bumble has also partnered with music app Shazam and will also be turning it yellow for the day. When no song result is found users will be invited to try Bumble with a screen saying: "Shazam couldn't find a match, but we can".

The app has created an online film featuring TV presenter Maya Jama, model and DJ Charlotte De Carle and Radio One presenter Alice Levine all talking about what love means to them.