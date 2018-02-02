Bumble's hive pop-up moves to LA

The Bumble Hive offers a space for people to work and network, as well as attending panel talks. It began with a conversation between Gwyneth Paltrow and food therapist Shira Lenchewski.

There will also be complimentary lunch, manicures, make-up and hair braiding.

The space has been designed by experience agency Manifold and replicates the pop-ups in London and New York that took place last year.

The activation is running for two months on Melrose Place.