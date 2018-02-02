Gurjit Degun
Added 40 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Bumble's hive pop-up moves to LA

Bumble, the dating app, has launched its professional networking pop-up in Los Angeles.

Bumble's hive pop-up moves to LA

The Bumble Hive offers a space for people to work and network, as well as attending panel talks. It began with a conversation between Gwyneth Paltrow and food therapist Shira Lenchewski.

There will also be complimentary lunch, manicures, make-up and hair braiding.

The space has been designed by experience agency Manifold and replicates the pop-ups in London and New York that took place last year.

The activation is running for two months on Melrose Place.

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now