Bumble's hive pop-up moves to LA

The Bumble Hive offers a space for people to work and network, as well as attending panel talks. It began with a conversation between Gwyneth Paltrow and food therapist Shira Lenchewski.
There will also be complimentary lunch, manicures, make-up and hair braiding.
The space has been designed by experience agency Manifold and replicates the pop-ups in London and New York that took place last year.
The activation is running for two months on Melrose Place.
