Bupa appoints MullenLowe London to create mental-health campaign

Private-healthcare operator Bupa has appointed MullenLowe London to work on a new project that Campaign understands will promote the company's mental-health services.

MullenLowe defeated Havas and Pablo in a pitch. The appointment will not affect the brand’s 20-year relationship with Engine, which holds the main advertising account.

The pitch was handled directly by Bupa and led by Angelique Waker, head of marketing strategy and planning, with assistance from ISBA.

The appointment comes with mental health rising on the healthcare agenda. In the budget last autumn, chancellor Philip Hammond announced a £2bn boost in mental-health funding, but commentators have said it still lags behind physical health in resources allocated.

Data produced last month by Mind found a huge discrepancy in the funding for mental health between areas of England, with some spending almost twice as much per head as others.

Bupa declined to comment.