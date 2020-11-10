Emmet McGonagle
Burberry ad celebrates creativity in partnership with Marcus Rashford

Campaign also supports youth initiatives.

Burberry has enlisted Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford for a campaign encouraging the next generation of creatives to dance like no-one is watching.

Set to a version of Singing in the Rain, the work begins as dancer Zhané Samuels steps out of a takeaway to be met with giant hailstones.

Samuels and a team of dancers saunter through the streets of London before making their way to the coast, stepping into the water as the ad comes to a close.

The work was directed by Megaforce through Riff Raff Films, and includes a partnership with Rashford (his debut for Burberry) to support youth initiatives. 

“This campaign is about looking forwards, looking to the future – inspired by youth, it brings together a community of different talents and worlds as one,” Riccardo Tisci, chief creative officer at Burberry, said.  

“United by passion, commitment and love, this campaign is a celebration of their dreams, of exploring and of always going beyond.”

Rashford has been campaigning to fund free school meals during holidays, with brands including McDonald’s, Asda, Morrisons and Co-op supporting his efforts during half term in spite of a lack of government backing.

Tisci continued: “I’m honoured that Burberry can partner with Marcus Rashford and amazing organisations around the world to give back to the next generation, allowing them to explore their dreams, and I wanted to take that concept – of exploring beyond – to express a real sense of freedom in the campaign. 

“It’s all about that fearless spirit and imagination when pushing boundaries, something that we hold so close to our hearts at Burberry.”

Rashford has also appeared in ads for Coca-Cola and BT Sport.

