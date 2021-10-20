Burberry defies gravity in dreamlike film where models fly through nature

Blurring the lines of reality and fantasy, Burberry is celebrating the great outdoors with a dreamlike film that sees four models dance through nature.

"Burberry open spaces" has been devised to capture the fashion brand's pioneering spirit as the inventor of gabardine and responds to a Thomas Burberry quote: "Inherent in every Burberry garment is freedom."

The film features four individuals who embark into the British countryside, where they bound weightlessly through the fields, defying gravity as they take flight.

Together they jump and twist through towering forests, float across a lake, challenge the obstacles and the elements of the natural world.

Zooming past the white cliffs of Dover, the four suddenly come together magnetically to become one entity – a symbol for interconnectedness with nature and each other.

The film marks the second time chief creative officer, Riccardo Tisci, has teamed up with Megaforce, a collective of French directors, through Riff Raff Films.

Megaforce was the mind behind Burberry’s lauded Christmas spot, “Singin’ in the rain”.

A beautiful ode to gritty east London, the Christmas spot presented a choreographed street dance rendition of Gene Kelly’s classic.

The director collective was also behind Nike’s “Nothing beats a Londoner”.

The still imagery was shot by Ewen Spencer and features the four individuals from the film.