Burberry gives visitors aerial view in festive activation

Burberry is hosting an installation at Ely’s Yard in east London that explores humans’ relationship with technology.

Three large porcelain fawns have been placed into glass display cases at the activation, with visitors able to view the space from an aerial camera.

When visitors scan one of the glass boxes with the Google Lens app, they will be able to see an aerial live feed of themselves on their phone, captured by a camera suspended 35 meters above the ground.

The installation, open from 11 to 15 December, is designed to allow people to capture "unique moments of togetherness with friends and strangers, exploring humans’ relationship with technology by presenting users with multiple perspectives on an image of themselves".

It forms part of Burberry’s "What is love" festive campaign that celebrates togethernes.