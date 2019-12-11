Fayola Douglas
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Burberry gives visitors aerial view in festive activation

Bird's-eye view live feed is powered by Google Lens.

Burberry: visitors can see porcelain fawns in display cases
Burberry: visitors can see porcelain fawns in display cases

Burberry is hosting an installation at Ely’s Yard in east London that explores humans’ relationship with technology.

Three large porcelain fawns have been placed into glass display cases at the activation, with visitors able to view the space from an aerial camera.

When visitors scan one of the glass boxes with the Google Lens app, they will be able to see an aerial live feed of themselves on their phone, captured by a camera suspended 35 meters above the ground.

The installation, open from 11 to 15 December, is designed to allow people to capture "unique moments of togetherness with friends and strangers, exploring humans’ relationship with technology by presenting users with multiple perspectives on an image of themselves".

It forms part of Burberry’s "What is love" festive campaign that celebrates togethernes.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now