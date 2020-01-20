Gurjit Degun
Burberry kicks off global media review

Incumbent Dentsu Aegis Network is repitching.

Burberry: ID Comms is working on pitch
Burberry, the high-end fashion label, is reviewing its media planning and buying requirements.

The brand has enlisted the help of ID Comms. Incumbent Dentsu Aegis Network is repitching for the account.

Burberry has contacted agency groups about the review.

Dentsu Aegis won the global media business in 2013, weeks after Dentsu completed its buyout of Aegis Media for £3.2bn.

In January 2019, Burberry appointed Rod Manley, former executive vice-president for influence marketing and communications at Calvin Klein, as its chief marketing officer. He took over from Sarah Manley, his sister.

The fashion label’s interim results for the 26 weeks ended 28 September showed operating profits of £230m, up 14% year on year.

Burberry added that the business "strengthened brand momentum" in the first half of the year with its social-first approach, leading to "double-digit year-on-year growth in our reach, engagement rate and followers across both Instagram and WeChat".

The company did not respond to Campaign’s request for comment. ID Comms and Dentsu Aegis declined to comment.

