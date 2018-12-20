Gurjit Degun
Burberry picks former Calvin Klein marketer Rod Manley as CMO

He joins in January and will be based in London.

Rod Manley, the former executive vice-president for influence marketing and communications at Calvin Klein, is to become the chief marketing officer at Burberry.

He will join on 7 January 2019. He will replace Sarah Manley, who stepped down in the summer, shortly after chief creative officer Christopher Bailey left.

Manley will relocate to London to lead all of Burberry’s marketing, communications and creative media teams. He will report to chief executive Marco Gobbetti.

Manley has also worked at Giorgio Armani and creative services and media relations company KCD.

Gobbetti said: "Rod’s experience and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen the Burberry brand and position the business for growth."

