How Burberry's dreamlike dance defied gravity

Have you ever had that dream? The one where you glide through verdant landscapes, the wind holding you up like an unoccupied, hovering hawk?

If so, you will feel it in Burberry’s recent film “Open spaces”. A hypnotising watch, the ephemeral film is just like its predecessor, Burberry’s “Festive” ode to East London, in that it arrests your complete attention.

“We wanted to represent the feeling of freedom we have when we dream that we’re flying,” the Megaforce directors' group, which created the ad, explains, on the thinking behind it.

The film, which shows four individuals heading into the British countryside, responds to the words of Thomas Burberry, who once said: “Inherent in every Burberry garment is freedom.” Hence, in the film, the group bound weightlessly through the fields, defying gravity as they take flight.

It is because their Burberry apparel has granted them the freedom to do so.

Megaforce comprises four French directors – Charles Brisgand, Clément Gallet, Léo Berne and Raphaël Rodriguez – who produced the ad through Riff Raff Films. Beyond Burberry’s “Festive” and “Open spaces” you might remember them from Lacoste’s “Crocodile inside” and Nike’s “Nothing beats a Londoner”.

Megaforce’s journey with Burberry, and its chief creative officer, Riccardo Tisci, began back in March 2020, when the British fashion brand invited the team to create a film for the Christmas season just as the world descended into pandemic mania.

No agency was involved in the process. The client went straight to them and they were free to write the idea.

“It was right in the middle of the Covid situation and the racial tensions that shook all of us during that moment,” the directors recall in a joint statement. “We wanted to make something positive that expressed the resilience and a collective fight against adversity. Of course, the message had to fit with the brand identity, so we found this idea of a group of friends dancing under a rain of ice blocks, revisiting a classic [Singin in the rain] in a hardcore, 2020 version.”

The team points to Spike Jonze’s trippy mid-1990s video for Drop by The Pharcyde as a source of inspiration for the Christmas ad. The revolutionary film showed footage of the group performing Drop backwards, which when combined with the chopped, spacy beat of the song, gave the video a slightly surrealistic quality.

“The way they dance while walking in the street, their moves – it was pretty inspiring,” Megaforce says.

On the back of the Christmas Singin' in the rain success, Megaforce didn’t wait for Burberry to brief it before it began brainstorming further ideas.

“When Burberry contacted us, they asked us to do something in nature,” they explain, on having the idea behind "Open spaces" already in hand. “It was nice to be on the same page from the start.”

While the dreamlike dance through nature was always the plan, the team of directors admits at the start, it had no idea how to achieve it.

“Of course, we knew that we had to work with rigs and wires and it was scary because, by experience, we know it’s very hard to have natural moves in a harness,” the group explains. “The whole challenge was to make moves so free that the wires disappear.”

With the knowledge that the process would be challenging physically, the directors looked for dancers or circus artists that already had experience on wires. Then they organised some casting sessions to explore different movements, working once again with La Horde on the choreography.

After five days of rehearsals to test the moves, it took five days to shoot. To create the seemingly weightless flight, the team suspended the dancers on a huge crane that spun on itself. At the base of the crane, another team of people was positioned to pull ropes to make the dancers go up and down, earning them the apt nickname of "The bell ringers".

The same system was applied for the forest scene, but with a zip-line instead of a crane.

The ad's creation wasn’t immune to the challenges presented by lockdowns and pandemic restrictions, with many problems arising during production.

“From Covid restrictions to the weather forecast, technical issues with the wire or the crane. None of us really knew the best way to technically achieve what we had in mind. So yes, every step of the job was a challenge,” the directors say.

Widely shared across social, the response to the final film has been massively positive.

“People seem to enjoy it a lot. We’re happy that many of them tell us it reminds them of what they experience in their dreams. That was our goal,” Megaforce concludes.