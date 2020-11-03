Diana Bradley
Burger King encourages consumers to order from arch rival McDonald's

The burger chain is showing support to the entire food-service industry, even its Golden Arch-rival, as France and England enter second lockdowns.

Burger King: tough times make for unlikely allegiances
As Covid-19 forces people across Europe back into lockdown, Burger King is standing up for all restaurant workers, even those employed by its competitors.

In a tweet on Sunday, Burger King France urged people to order from McDonald’s. Its UK Twitter handle posted the same message on Monday morning.

“We never thought we’d be asking you to do this, but restaurants employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment,” the flame broiled chain said. “Getting a Whopper is always best, but ordering a Big Mac is also not such a bad thing.”

Burger King France decided to launch the message of unity to show support to the (fast or not) food service industry that will be highly impacted by the second lockdown established in France last week, according to a statement from its French agency partner, Buzzman.

It’s the second time this year that Burger King has graciously extended a hand to its rival. When McDonald's was flamed on social media after McDonald's Brazil separated the brand's famous Golden Arches to encourage social distancing, Fernando Machado, global CMO of Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International, stood up for McDonald’s.

Revenue for Restaurant Brands International, which also owns Popeyes and Tim Hortons, fell 8% to $1.34 billion in Q3, with net income of $145 million, down from $201 million a year earlier. While Burger King and Tim Hortons sales struggled to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic, Popeyes reported double-digit same-store sales growth due to its popular chicken sandwich.

The article originally appeared on PR Week

