Ben Bold
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Burger King lampoons conspiracy theorists in new TV and OOH campaign

Ad based on actual burger-related conspiracies.

Burger King is kicking off a new campaign with a TV ad depicting a woman spreading the fake news that the flame-grilled flavour of a Whopper is created by a secret, internet-enabled liquid smoke, rather than actual fire.

Created by Bartle Bogle Hegarty London and going live today (17 May), the ad is the first in a series that will take a tongue-in-cheek look at the world of food-based conspiracy theories.

The idea behind the campaign came from real-life instances of people on Reddit theorising about the flavour of Burger King's flagship burger.

In the 20-second ad, a woman is talking to her friend in a Burger King restaurant. "You know that smoky taste you get in a Whopper?" she says.

"That's not smoke. That's liquid. It's like liquid smoke – they get it from the internet, on a computer. And every morning somebody just dips the beef into it, into its own smoky little beef bath."

Not surprisingly, it turns out she's misinformed. "It's not a secret. It's real fire," the end-line says.

The ad was written by Elliott White, art directed by Wil Maxey and directed by Andrew Gaynord through MindsEye. The media agency is Vizeum.

The campaign will also feature AR experiences at out-of-home sites across major UK cities. Pedestrians are invited to scan a QR code that will activate an Instagram lens. When viewed through their smartphone, the poster's Whopper visual will be superimposed with smoke that directs them to the nearest Burger King. The directional lenses were created by Makemepulse.

Other OOH work will feature visuals created by Spanish illustration duo Cachetejack.

Soco Nunez, Burger King UK's marketing director, said: "In a world of fake news, people find it hard to believe the incredible taste of the Whopper can be that simple, but it really is. At Burger King we pride ourselves on being transparent with customers, and offering them great-tasting food, so, we won't be keeping any secrets about our delicious burgers. They're all real, with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Shopportunities: Pinterest, Portas and reinventing the shopping experience

Shopportunities: Pinterest, Portas and reinventing the shopping experience

Promoted

May 13, 2021
How can you bring the thinking-styles of creative geniuses to work?

How can you bring the thinking-styles of creative geniuses to work?

Promoted

May 11, 2021
Getting personal with WW's Tony Miller

Getting personal with WW's Tony Miller

Promoted

May 10, 2021
The best TV ads to send us blinking out of lockdown into the sunlight

The best TV ads to send us blinking out of lockdown into the sunlight

Promoted

May 10, 2021