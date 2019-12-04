Sara Spary
Added 47 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Burger King pokes fun at dishonest political claims in Whopper bus ad

Execution reads: 'Another Whopper on the side of a bus.'

Burger King: a different kind of Whopper
Burger King: a different kind of Whopper

When someone says a Whopper, you might think of the flame-grilled Burger King kind. But in common parlance, it's also shorthand for something else: a lie.

Burger King and its agency, Bartle Bogle Hegarty, didn't miss an opportunity to poke a little fun at the political establishment in the run-up to the general election next Thursday, running a full-sized ad on the side of one London bus on Wednesday that read: "Another Whopper on the side of a bus. Must be an election."

While the execution doesn't specify which "whopper" it is referring to, one of the most famous political claims of recent years was the Vote Leave campaign's bus message claiming that Brexit would mean an extra £350m a week going to the NHS.

The figure, which has been widely debunked, referred to the nominal amount the UK is expected to contribute to the European Union's budget – but does not take into account the UK's rebate, which lowers it significantly, or EU spending within the UK, such as farm subsidies, which lowers that figure further.

The ad was created by Stuart Royall and Phil Holbrook.

"This is how advertising is meant to work," Ian Heartfield, outgoing chief creative officer at BBH, said. "Phil and Stu came up with a killer idea, a brave client didn’t hesitate to approve it, we got it made and out on to the streets in next to no time, the nation started talking about it. Job done."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Job description: Marketing co-ordinator

Job description: Marketing co-ordinator

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago
10 takeaways from a decade of DOOH

10 takeaways from a decade of DOOH

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago
Exploring Twitter: how we uncovered its thriving communities

Exploring Twitter: how we uncovered its thriving communities

Promoted

Added 29 hours ago
"Don't sleepwalk into the ad break" warns M&C Saatchi's group CCO

"Don't sleepwalk into the ad break" warns M&C Saatchi's group CCO

Promoted

Added 29 hours ago