Emmet McGonagle
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Burger King promotes independent competitors as Covid-19 restrictions tighten

Brand claims ‘there’s more to life than the Whopper’.

Burger King: chain will be promoting signature dishes from other restaurants
Burger King is encouraging customers to order from independent competitor brands as many parts of the UK brace for tier three coronavirus restrictions from tomorrow.

Announced via the brand’s UK-based social platforms, Burger King said it would be promoting signature dishes from other hospitality brands as opposed to its famous Whopper.

“There are so many great dishes from thousands of restaurants that deserve to be as famous as the Whopper,” the statement begins. “As we head into tier three across more of the country, it’s clear independent restaurants need all our support.”

Competing hospitality brands will be able to share their content via Burger King UK’s Instagram account for free by tagging their posts with the hashtag #WhopperAndFriends.

So far the brand has shared images of dishes from Smoke ‘N’ Flames, Celia’s Kitchen, Bear, The Pink Simba, The Farm Stratford, Noughts and Croquettes, House of Feasts, Black Bull, Hom Coffee and Thighsty Burger via Instagram Stories.

Yesterday (14 December), the UK government announced that London, most of Essex and parts of Hertfordshire were set to move into England’s highest tier of Covid-19 restrictions from 16 December.

Business leaders have told The Guardian that this decision is “another nail in the coffin” for the UK’s hospitality sector, putting thousands of jobs at risk.

This is not the first time Burger King has promoted a competing brand on social media. Last month, the fast-food chain encouraged the public to order from McDonald’s in support of restaurant workers in need of support during the pandemic. 

Burger King also supported McDonald’s at the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak, after the rival brand separated its golden arches to encourage social distancing.

