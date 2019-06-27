Burt's Bees creates optical-illusion oasis

Burt’s Bees has created an optical illusion with flowers and an oasis inspired by its new tinted lip balms.

The "nature takes over Covent Garden" installation features the illusion of a natural oasis alongside real flowers and is meant to show what would happen if people allowed nature to reclaim urban environments.

Spray paint has been used to create a waterfall and lagoon with flowers selected to match the new products, including rose and hibiscus.

Burt’s Bees wants to convey how important nature is to the brand and provide "a visual representation of what it is to be a true force of nature".

Visitors are encouraged to share photos on Instagram to be in with a chance of winning one of four glamping experiences with Canopy & Stars.

The activation is in place until 29 June and, at the end of the campaign, all plants used will be donated to community and regeneration projects across London.

It is being delivered by Omnicom Media Group’s Drum in partnership with Graffiti Life and The Dirty Fingers Club.

Ruth Griffin, head of client service at Drum, said: "The role of the installation is to bring to life Burt’s Bees commitment to all-natural ingredients, demonstrate what Burt’s Bees mean when they encourage us to be a true force of nature and drive greater awareness of the inspiration behind their tinted lip balm range."