Bushmills returns with maker series events

Bushmills, the whiskey brand owned by Jose Cuervo, is hosting a series of events to shed a light on makers whose skills chime with that of the brand’s own product story.

"Bushmills Black Bush Stories" is a celebration of Irish individuals independently creating outside the norms. After a string of events held last year there is now a new schedule for 2019.

For the first event, guests will be invited to taste a selection of artisan cheeses chosen by the founder of The Cheese Tasting Company, Ned Palmer. This will be paired with a range of Bushmills whiskeys selected by Bushmills ambassador Donal McLynn.

Each prospective cheese maker will be given the option of 12 different flavours including chocolate, chilli flakes, mint, dill, raisins, candied lemon peel or cranberries to contrast or complement the flavours.

Bushmills Irish Whiskey is distilled in the Northern Irish town of Bushmills and claims to be the oldest distillery in the world.

Cow PR is delivering the events. The first one will be held at TT liquor in London on 20 March, hosted by TV presenter Joel Harrison.