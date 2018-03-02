How to get your business ready for the next disruption by Minter Dial and Caleb Storkey



7/10

Reviewed by Ed Bussey, founder and chief executive, Quill Content

Published by FT Publishing

In years gone by, the term "disruption" might have had negative connotations – particularly in the context of the classroom – but today, it is the watchword of modern business, with almost every emerging start-up claiming disruptive qualities.

But, looking beyond this hype, what does the term actually mean? In Futureproof, co-authors Minter Dial and Caleb Storkey (who have backgrounds in brand, marketing and digital strategy) set out a bold definition – disruption isn’t just about technological innovation, but rather about larger changes in the way that people and businesses think, communicate and behave. In short, disruption requires a shift in thinking and mindset, not just the application of new technology.

The book, then, is divided into two distinct parts: part one looks at the fundamental shifts in mindset that are vital for enabling and embracing disruption (namely, meaningfulness, responsibility and collaboration), whilst part two explores the disruptive technological forces that are already making a huge impact on society, business and industry – spanning forces as diverse as the sharing economy, the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence (AI), 3D printing, big data, genomics and the dispersed, remote workforce.

Considering the sheer breadth of topics discussed, the authors do a great job of investing each section with useful insight, using a mixture of personal and professional anecdotes, credible research and real-life business examples to bring these complex themes to life. Each section rounds off with a "slice of PIE" – concrete, actionable suggestions of how to apply the principles discussed at a personal, internal (organisational) and external (customer, partner, stakeholder-facing) level.

Whilst many of the subjects tackled in Futureproof are so large that a really thorough analysis would fill a whole book rather than a single chapter, it is nevertheless an excellent read – demystifying the disruption buzzword with refreshing pragmatism.