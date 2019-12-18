Emmet McGonagle
Butlin's gears up for 2020 with call to arms from kids

Ad launches on Christmas Day.

Butlin's: encouraging families to visit seaside resort in 2020
Butlin's has unveiled a campaign encouraging families to take their pick of the brand's seaside resorts in 2020.

Functioning as a rallying cry for prospective holidaymakers, "Are you ready to Butlin’s?" by Leo Burnett follows a group of youngsters as they prepare their families for the excitement of a Butlin’s getaway.

The brand wants to build on the popularity of staycations after a report from travel association ABTA found that 68% of Brits took a domestic holiday in 2018, largely due to poor exchange rates and a heightened awareness of the environmental impact of air travel.

"We wanted to do something that showed how serious children are about having fun," Simon Cope, Butlin’s commercial and marketing director, said. "When you see what a great time families have on our resorts and how much pre-excitement there is, we took the opportunity to capture this in an engaging way.

"The ad is designed to showcase our range of experiences through the children’s eyes, challenging the viewer to get ready for the action."

The spot will be launched across TV and social media on 25 December alongside 30- and 10-second cuts. It was created by Charlotte Prince and Loriley Sessions, and directed by Tony Barry through Independent Films. The media agency is MediaCom.

Chaka Sobhani, chief creative officer at Leo Burnett London, said: "Modern life feels like it’s full of rules, bad news and increasing demands on our time. Holidays are about cutting loose and having an amazing time with family and friends, and that’s what Butlin’s delivers in spades."

Leo Burnett won the Butlin’s creative account in December 2018.

