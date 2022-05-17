Ben Bold
Added 42 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Butterkist points tongue firmly at cheek in #WagathaChristie spoof

Tactical push follows January stunt around #PartyGate.

Butterkist: spoof of courtroom sketch
Butterkist and agency St Luke's have tapped into the media and social buzz surrounding the so-called "Wagatha Christie" trial with a spoof courtroom sketch in which attendees and defendant Rebecca Vardy's barrister are depicted munching on popcorn as the drama unfolds.

The tactical press ad went live today in the print issue of The Metro freesheet and on Twitter, where people are urged to #GoGrabTheButterkist.

Coverage of the court case has dominated the tabloid headlines and exploded on social media. Coleen Rooney is accusing her former friend Rebecca Vardy of libel for allegedly leaking stories about her and her family to The Sun.

The creatives on the campaign were Phillip Meyler and Darren Keff, while the artist was Miras from Stage One. Media was by Starcom.

The stunt follows another from the KP Snacks-owned brand and agency St Luke's in January, when Butterkist poked fun at the "partygate" scandal embroiling Boris Johnson and his Conservative party by parking a digital ad van outside Downing Street's gates and handing out packs of popcorn.

Ilan Arkin, Butterkist's marketing controller, said: "At Butterkist, we're here for the unmissable moments. We were there for #Partygate, and we're here with the nation again, as they watch the drama unfold and #GoGrabTheButterkist for #WagathaChristie.

"Nothing beats grabbing a bag of popcorn when edge-of-the-seat drama unfolds in front of you. From cinema to sitting room – or following the courtroom drama of our times (besides the other one) – Butterkist is the perfect snacking partner."

Rich Denney, St Luke's executive creative director, added: "#WagathaChristie is all over the news, creating a right courtroom drama. Not only that, the courtroom drawings themselves are causing as much entertainment as the case itself and that is the perfect opportunity for the nation's favourite popcorn to pop up and join in the conversation. #GoGrabTheButterkist."

