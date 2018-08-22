Georgina Brazier
Bwin aims to break conventions in gaming advertising with cinematic approach

Unlike others in the category, the gaming brand's most recent work has taken a cinematic approach, while also focusing on the 'the feeling' of winning a bet.

Created by BBH Sport, Bwin's first casino marketing campaign, "It all starts here", brought viewers into the world of a Bwin casino before taking them on a reverse journey back to where the bet was originally placed at home. 

Ewan Paterson, executive creative director and founding partner of BBH Sport, said: "With casino, you're actually part of the game. You're playing the roulette, you're playing the blackjack. So really it's escapism. The idea for 'It all starts here' was the idea of escapism from the tiny button on your mobile phone."

Paterson said Bwin wanted the ad to have a "super premium" feel to it to enhance the idea of the juxtaposition between the two setups. 

The brand also succeeded in cutting through the noise of the World Cup by making "Who stole the World Cup?", which was both a beautifully shot and entertaining film.

Paterson said the ad is different because it "is a bet through a story" and one that you can actually "bet on".

He added: "The idea that we're talking about is the feeling that you get from [winning the bet] and depicting it in a way that isn't what normally is depicted in the category.

"As a brand Bwin totally lives by the mantra 'you've got to be different and you've got to stand out in the category'."

