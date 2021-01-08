Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

C4 boss initiates ‘meeting-free’ lunchtimes and Fridays

All staff told not to schedule screen meetings between 12.30pm and 2pm amid coronavirus lockdown.

Alex Mahon: has been CEO of Channel 4 since 2017
Alex Mahon: has been CEO of Channel 4 since 2017

The chief executive of Channel 4, Alex Mahon, has initiated a company-wide policy that gives staff a 90-minute communal daily break from “remote tinny screen meetings” and applies all day on Fridays.

Staff were told about the policy on Thursday 7 January, according to a LinkedIn post Mahon published later the same day, three days after the Prime Minster announced a new national coronavirus lockdown and school closures.

In the post, Mahon made it clear that she believes the policy is necessary because “pandemic fatigue” has been affecting all of Channel 4's staff and it is crucial that everyone has “meeting-free time to think, breathe, catch-up”.

“From now on, we will have an all C4 lunch break daily at 12.30-2pm. And we will stick company-wide to Meeting Free Fridays,” she wrote.

Mahon did not refer to any definite end point for the policy, which implies that it will be in effect for as long as working from home is the forced norm. Her post framed it as a way “get through this 3rd time [lockdown]” and to be able to do the “important work to get ready for the rebound”.

“We all need to look out for each other,” she concluded.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Karmarama appoints James Denton-Clark as first client chief

Karmarama appoints James Denton-Clark as first client chief

January 06, 2021
Daniel Farey-Jones
Special podcast episode: What is the ‘Snapchat’ generation and how can adland protect younger workers during Covid?

Special podcast episode: What is the ‘Snapchat’ generation and how can adland protect younger workers during Covid?

Promoted

January 04, 2021
Where do you look for positivity and inspiration?

Where do you look for positivity and inspiration?

Promoted

December 23, 2020
We launched a travel brand in 2020… and it worked

We launched a travel brand in 2020… and it worked

Promoted

December 22, 2020