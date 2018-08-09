Staff
How long?
C4, ITV, Manning Gottlieb OMD, MediaCom and Mindshare top Media Week Awards 2018 nominations

Channel 4, ITV, Manning Gottlieb OMD, MediaCom and Mindshare have topped the nominations for the Media Week Awards 2018.

Manning Gottlieb OMD, MediaCom and Mindshare are the most shortlisted media agencies with 16 nominations each.

Channel 4 and ITV are the media owners that have got the most nominations with 10 and nine shortlisted entries.

Manning Gottlieb OMD and MediaCom are also two of the six agencies competing for Media Agency of the Year with last year's winner, Goodstuff Communications, and OMD, PHD and the7stars.

Channel 4 and ITV face the 2017 winner, Digital Cinema Media, and Primesight, The Guardian and Twitter in the Sales Team of the Year category.

There are eight contenders for Media Leader of the Year, a new award in partnership with The Lighthouse Company, the executive search company.

The shortlist, drawn up from more than 30 entries, is: Jenny Biggam, co-founder of the7stars, Mike Cooper, global chief executive of PHD, Verica Djurdjevic, UK chief executive of PHD, Josh Krichefski, UK chief executive of MediaCom, Naren Patel, chief executive of Primesight, Tim Pearson, chief executive of Manning Gottlieb OMD, David Pemsel, chief executive of Guardian Media Group, and James Wildman, president and chief executive of Hearst UK.

Other notable entries to make the shortlist include ITV2’s Love Island, which is up for Media Brand of the Year, and Amazon Advertising, which has been nominated for the first time as a media owner for Best Media Idea for its work with Volvo.

Pippa Glucklich, chief executive of Amplifi, and Primesight’s Patel are co-chairs of judges for the Media Week Awards 2018.

The shortlisted entrants for Media Agency of the Year, Sales Team of the Year and Rising Star will present to the judges in person. Other entrants are invited to make video submissions.

There will also be a public vote to help the judges decide Media Leader of the Year.

The Media Week Awards will be announced at a black tie dinner at Grosvenor House on 11 October 2018.

See the full shortlist on the Media Week Awards website

For inquiries about the awards and tickets to the awards dinner, contact diana.gomez@haymarket.com

For sponsorship inquiries, contact rebecca.carles@haymarket.com

