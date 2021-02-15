Daniel Farey-Jones
C4 secures Lidl and Cinch sponsorships

Separate deals cover Sunday Brunch and cricket.

Lidl: sponsors Sunday Brunch
Channel 4 has signed up Lidl as the new sponsor of its cooking show Sunday Brunch and online car dealer Cinch to present its coverage of the India versus England Test cricket series. 

Lidl takes over from TK Maxx on Sunday Brunch, which is hosted by Tim Lovejoy and celebrity chef Simon Rimmer.

Lidl, which consolidated its £80m UK media account with OMD in December, is using the sponsorship idents as an opportunity to “share more of our tongue-in-cheek personality and position our quality British produce as the stars of the show”, according to marketing director Claire Farrant.

Cinch’s sponsorship of the cricket did not start in time for the first Test between India and England, which began on 5 February, due to C4 securing the rights for the series just two days before it started, according to a spokesman for the broadcaster.

The current series between the two sides is the first time live Test cricket has been shown on free-to-air television since 2005, and brought the broadcaster 5.8 million viewers. 

Cinch’s sponsorship got under way for the second Test, which started on Saturday, and will run for the rest of the four-Test series. It was brokered by 4 Sales’ Nations and Regions team and MediaCom North.

Cinch’s chief customer officer, Robert Bridge, said: “Cinch is excited to sponsor Channel 4’s coverage of England’s Test Series against India, delivering viewers all over the country, all the action, live.”

