Fayola Douglas
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Cadbury celebrates Easter by hiding giant purple eggs

The brand has partnered with Manchester United to continue its ‘Cadbury worldwide hide’ campaign.

Cadbury: campaign includes virtual and physical elements
Cadbury: campaign includes virtual and physical elements

Cadbury is bringing back its "Cadbury worldwide hide" campaign for a second year as it hides giant purple eggs to celebrate Easter.

Running in the lead up to Easter, the campaign will have virtual and physical elements, roll out in more global markets than last year and include a partnership with Manchester United.

Two "Huge hides" will pop up at Old Trafford, Manchester and Butler's Wharf, London. Two giant purple Cadbury eggs, each measuring three metres in height, will bring the "worldwide hide" experience into the real world.

The Instagrammable eggs will feature stories as to why they're hidden there, prominent hashtags and a QR code to drive people to a bespoke Manchester United brand platform.

In celebration of its partnership with Manchester United, Cadbury has created three limited edition Cadbury Dairy Milk and Manchester United Easter eggs.

Football fans will be able to access a special WorldWide Hide platform that is co-branded and offers a virtual "Man Utd egg" to hide for their loved ones for free.

Players Harry Maguire, Paul Pogba, Tom Heaton and Nemanja Matić will feature in content films talking about their experience of hiding Easter eggs for loved ones that will be hosted across Cadbury and Manchester United social media channels.

"Cadbury worldwide hide" is a digital platform that allows people to use Google Maps Street View to hide an egg and then share a personalised clue with a loved one to help them find it.

The hider has two options: to either purchase one of three Cadbury Easter eggs from the "Cadbury worldwide hide" range or simply hide a virtual egg for free for their loved one to find. This year the platform is working with a different range of fulfilment partners, including Amazon, to maximise Cadbury's ecommerce potential.

Cadbury worked with its global agency of record, VCCP London, VCCP CX and Girl&Bear on the campaign. "Cadbury worldwide hide" will roll out across Cadbury's key markets UK, Ireland, Australia and, new to this year, South Africa. The campaign will include TV, BVOD, social, display, OOH, DOOH, PR, in-store and online.

David Clements, senior marketing director at Mondelez International, said: "We were thrilled to learn from last year's activation that 'Cadbury worldwide hide' genuinely helped to connect people, so this year we set out to go bigger and better, connecting more people across the globe and in more ways.

"Generosity is at the heart of the Cadbury brand, and Easter is an opportunity to show that there's a glass and a half in everyone. The worldwide hide provides a perfect opportunity to show our generous side and by flipping this Easter ritual on its head we demonstrate how hiding an egg can be a generous act for a loved one."

Chris Birch and Jonny Parker, executive creative directors at VCCP London, added: ''We love 'Show you care, hide it' because it flips the Easter ritual on its head. As lovely as getting a chocolate egg is, the real generosity and fun of Easter lies in the hiding.

"For the second year now everyone can get involved, young and old, in the real world and online, and hide eggs literally anywhere. Happy Easter everyone."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

CAMPAIGN AI 

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Become a member of Campaign

Get the latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now