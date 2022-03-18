Cadbury celebrates Easter by hiding giant purple eggs

Cadbury is bringing back its "Cadbury worldwide hide" campaign for a second year as it hides giant purple eggs to celebrate Easter.

Running in the lead up to Easter, the campaign will have virtual and physical elements, roll out in more global markets than last year and include a partnership with Manchester United.

Two "Huge hides" will pop up at Old Trafford, Manchester and Butler's Wharf, London. Two giant purple Cadbury eggs, each measuring three metres in height, will bring the "worldwide hide" experience into the real world.

The Instagrammable eggs will feature stories as to why they're hidden there, prominent hashtags and a QR code to drive people to a bespoke Manchester United brand platform.

In celebration of its partnership with Manchester United, Cadbury has created three limited edition Cadbury Dairy Milk and Manchester United Easter eggs.

Football fans will be able to access a special WorldWide Hide platform that is co-branded and offers a virtual "Man Utd egg" to hide for their loved ones for free.

Players Harry Maguire, Paul Pogba, Tom Heaton and Nemanja Matić will feature in content films talking about their experience of hiding Easter eggs for loved ones that will be hosted across Cadbury and Manchester United social media channels.

"Cadbury worldwide hide" is a digital platform that allows people to use Google Maps Street View to hide an egg and then share a personalised clue with a loved one to help them find it.

The hider has two options: to either purchase one of three Cadbury Easter eggs from the "Cadbury worldwide hide" range or simply hide a virtual egg for free for their loved one to find. This year the platform is working with a different range of fulfilment partners, including Amazon, to maximise Cadbury's ecommerce potential.

Cadbury worked with its global agency of record, VCCP London, VCCP CX and Girl&Bear on the campaign. "Cadbury worldwide hide" will roll out across Cadbury's key markets UK, Ireland, Australia and, new to this year, South Africa. The campaign will include TV, BVOD, social, display, OOH, DOOH, PR, in-store and online.

David Clements, senior marketing director at Mondelez International, said: "We were thrilled to learn from last year's activation that 'Cadbury worldwide hide' genuinely helped to connect people, so this year we set out to go bigger and better, connecting more people across the globe and in more ways.

"Generosity is at the heart of the Cadbury brand, and Easter is an opportunity to show that there's a glass and a half in everyone. The worldwide hide provides a perfect opportunity to show our generous side and by flipping this Easter ritual on its head we demonstrate how hiding an egg can be a generous act for a loved one."

Chris Birch and Jonny Parker, executive creative directors at VCCP London, added: ''We love 'Show you care, hide it' because it flips the Easter ritual on its head. As lovely as getting a chocolate egg is, the real generosity and fun of Easter lies in the hiding.

"For the second year now everyone can get involved, young and old, in the real world and online, and hide eggs literally anywhere. Happy Easter everyone."