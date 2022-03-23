Cadbury challenges sceptics with plant bar pop-up

Cadbury is challenging people sceptical about plant-based products to change their minds through its plant bar pop-up.

In the "Mean Tweetshop", located on Bateman Street in Soho, each Cadbury plant bar has been wrapped in limited edition packaging featuring a negative post about plant-based products that had been shared online. Mean messages have also been used to decorate the store.

Opening from 22 March for five days the shop is stocked entirely with Cadbury Plant Bars in the flavours smooth chocolate and smooth chocolate with salted caramel pieces.

Plant-based and vegan product sceptics are invited to visit and "eat their words". Cadbury hopes that anyone with negative opinions will uncover their love for plant-based alternatives. Cadbury Plant Bar samples will be given to visitors on a first-come, first-served basis.

The pop-up was launched following research that found chocolate is the most missed by those adopting a plant-based diet.

Michael Moore, marketing manager at Cadbury, said: "The 'Mean Tweetshop' is a true celebration of Cadbury Plant Bar and we feel that this is a chocolate that anyone can enjoy, including the sceptics.

"We hope that some of those who have been quick to judge plant-based products are brave enough to come down and try one for themselves, they really are that good!"

Hyperactive worked alongside Golin to deliver the project.