Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Cadbury Christmas spot celebrates joy of Secret Santa

Chocolate brand encourages people to show appreciation for loved ones.

Cadbury is encouraging the nation to become a "Secret Santa" this Christmas.

The brand’s film, created by VCCP, shows all types of people around the country delivering Cadbury treats – including Heroes and a bar of Dairy Milk – while trying to remain secret.

The spot shows a husband surprising his wife who works night shifts, a boy almost getting caught while sneaking a retro selection box into his dad's garage and another kid opening an advent calendar from his little brother. Each Secret Santa is shown wearing a Santa mask.

It launches tonight during Gogglebox. It was created by Phil Clarke and Rupert Jordan, and directed by Tony Barry through Knucklehead. Media planning and buying was handled by Carat.

The campaign is supported by experiential activity, with mini "post offices" set up around the country allowing customers to pick a Cadbury product to send to a loved one.

Benazir Barlet-Batada, brand equity lead at Cadbury, said: "Christmas is a magical time of year that brings out that generous instinct that we believe everyone has inside them.

"Cadbury chocolate has been synonymous with a thoughtful gift throughout the years, so aligning with the ritual of Secret Santa felt like the perfect pairing for our new Christmas advert. We hope our new campaign encourages the nation to follow their generous instinct and become a Secret Santa this Christmas."

Gurjit Degun

Gurjit Degun recommends

Christmas 2018

Read more

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Brand purpose: Step 1 to 'Brand Nirvana'

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago

Brand purpose: Step 1 to 'Brand Nirvana'

BRANDS
Support for young mental health

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago

Support for young mental health

MEDIA
Why digital creative is OOHmazing

Promoted

Added 41 hours ago

Why digital creative is OOHmazing

MEDIA
L'Oréal and Facebook are the perfect match for targeting female millennials

Promoted

November 07, 2018

L'Oréal and Facebook are the perfect match for targeting female millennials