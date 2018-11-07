Cadbury Christmas spot celebrates joy of Secret Santa

Cadbury is encouraging the nation to become a "Secret Santa" this Christmas.

The brand’s film, created by VCCP, shows all types of people around the country delivering Cadbury treats – including Heroes and a bar of Dairy Milk – while trying to remain secret.

The spot shows a husband surprising his wife who works night shifts, a boy almost getting caught while sneaking a retro selection box into his dad's garage and another kid opening an advent calendar from his little brother. Each Secret Santa is shown wearing a Santa mask.

It launches tonight during Gogglebox. It was created by Phil Clarke and Rupert Jordan, and directed by Tony Barry through Knucklehead. Media planning and buying was handled by Carat.

The campaign is supported by experiential activity, with mini "post offices" set up around the country allowing customers to pick a Cadbury product to send to a loved one.

Benazir Barlet-Batada, brand equity lead at Cadbury, said: "Christmas is a magical time of year that brings out that generous instinct that we believe everyone has inside them.

"Cadbury chocolate has been synonymous with a thoughtful gift throughout the years, so aligning with the ritual of Secret Santa felt like the perfect pairing for our new Christmas advert. We hope our new campaign encourages the nation to follow their generous instinct and become a Secret Santa this Christmas."